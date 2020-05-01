Warriors confusion as NRL showdown continues

NRL players have committed to attending training on Monday but have given no guarantees beyond that after a phone hook-up with chairman Peter V'landys.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison hosed down suggestions the Warriors have been given clearance to land in Tamworth on a special chartered flight on Sunday.

Players agreed to front-up for a biosecurity meeting at club headquarters on Monday morning but have not given certainty that they will take to the training field the next day.

Players have been part of a phone hook-up that has run for hours even after V'landys addressed them. V'landys has told the players to anticipate a 20 per cent pay cut but the players have said they wanted the deal in writing.

"The players were professional," V'landys said.

"It was a breakdown in communication and I take responsibility for that. It was more than just about the pay.

"I couldn't have been more impressed with their attitude.

"They are going in for the information day and that will go ahead. After that we will see if the biosecurity measures can be implemented. They are worried they won't have enough time. We will know about that on Monday. If there is a hiccup we have agreed to regroup.

"Most importantly they are 100 per cent committed to a May 28 resumption."

The NRL were confident that the national cabinet had agreed to allow the Warriors into the country on Sunday.

However, Morrison hosed down those suggestions.

"That authority has not been provided and no amount of reporting it will change those restrictions," Morrison said.

Morrison said the Australian Border Force needed to publicly announce the decision. Privately, the NRL have been told the Warriors will receive clearance.

The NRL are hopeful Tamworth airport will open as an international airport temporarily to allow the New Zealand side to arrive on a chartered flight.

It is understood there are plans for 40 people to be on the flight on Sunday. The Warriors will then isolate in a "bubble" in Tamworth which will allow them to resume pre-season training on Monday.

They will spend 14 days training in a "fortress" facility that includes the $2 million Scully Park complex.

From there, the New Zealanders will then shift to a new camp somewhere on the Central Coast, with their "home matches" expected to be played in Newcastle.