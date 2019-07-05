Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the boy, 12, was driving a light tray truck similar to this one on a public road in Warrnambool.
Police say the boy, 12, was driving a light tray truck similar to this one on a public road in Warrnambool.
News

Boy, 12, accused of driving truck on road

by Bethany Griffiths
5th Jul 2019 11:12 AM

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy who allegedly drove a truck belonging to his father's workplace on a road in Warrnambool will likely avoid criminal charges.

Police said the minor was moving the light tray truck in an industrial area about 10am on Wednesday morning.

Senior-Constable Lewis Martin said he spotted the boy driving while heading to a separate matter and thought he looked too young to be behind the wheel.

"I jokingly said to my partner that people look younger these days, it must be me getting older," Sen-Constable Martin said.

"We pulled him over and said: 'You probably get this a lot but you look quite young' and asked if he had his licence and he said: 'No, I'm 12'."

The boy, who was wearing high-vis gear, told police his father had asked him to move the vehicle within the compound but he had taken initiative and was driving it to a different compound a few hundred metres down the road.

But Sen-Constable Martin dismissed a report the boy was expected to face criminal charges.

"At this stage I'm not going to go down the road of pursuing it criminally if it was a miscommunication between father and child, Sen-Constable Martin said.

"We have referred it to Worksafe to investigate.

"The onus is more on the company and the father rather than the 12-year-old."

boy editors picks isuzu truck warnambool
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    premium_icon Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    Council News It seems Tweed residents will be allowed to view legal advice given to council but only due to a bizarre misjudgement, and the mayor using her authority

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    Raiders take it game by game in fight for semis spot

    Raiders take it game by game in fight for semis spot

    Rugby League Coach reveals key focus ahead of weekend clash with Mullumbimby.