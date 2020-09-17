Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

Mark Furler
by
17th Sep 2020 5:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks homicide warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I didn’t think I hit anything’, hit-and-run accused tells court

        Premium Content ‘I didn’t think I hit anything’, hit-and-run accused tells...

        News HE IS accused of striking a 59-year-old woman with his vehicle and failed to stop and help.

        Man grunted, masturbated and exposed penis in CBD

        Premium Content Man grunted, masturbated and exposed penis in CBD

        News He was seen dancing behind a woman and making thrusting motions

        Man sentenced for role in bizarre Grindr robbery

        Premium Content Man sentenced for role in bizarre Grindr robbery

        News North Coast man helped cover up a Grindr date turned home invasion

        Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        Premium Content Plans for $45M 'play haven' at Ballina withdrawn

        News THE DA included a caravan park, helipad, equestrian facility, shooting range and go...