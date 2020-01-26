Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Brawl Mackay Harbour
News

WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began around 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the brawl but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.

The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

alcohol alcohol fueled violence brawl editors picks mackay brawl mackay crime mackay harbour qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        News Update: The woman was found in Kingscliff earlier today

        Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        premium_icon Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        Council News 'The City is not stopping Agape from providing support services'

        Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        premium_icon Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        Council News Among 'questionable items' were $500 headphones, media equipment