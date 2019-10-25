Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

The secret life of mapgies
Environment

WATCH: 8 weeks in a nest — secret life of magpies

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the past eight weeks, Andergrove resident Lance Payne has been tracking the growth and movements of a brood of magpies.

Mr Payne, a keen environmentalist, used a non-invasive camera rig to peek inside the nest, perched in a tree outside his home.

 

Magpies preparing to leave their nest outside Lance Payne's home in Andergrove.
Magpies preparing to leave their nest outside Lance Payne's home in Andergrove.

 

He said the purpose-built camera probe enabled him to get close to the wildlife without them knowing he was there.

"You can look remotely through the phone, zoom in and out and you have zero harm to the environment and animals."

And the results are fascinating.

Mr Payne's photos and videos have captured personal moments between the mother magpie and her three bubs, including feeding time and sibling squabbles.

Mr Payne said his backyard had been full of magpies for a number of days, but sadly one of the young birds had since been hit by a car and killed.

Mr Payne previously shared footage of the Mackay Regional Botanic Garden's elusive platypuses with the Daily Mercury.

andergrove birds editors picks lance payne mackay birds magpies magpie season wildlife wildlife photography
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Tweed start-up aiming to give women more confidence

    premium_icon Tweed start-up aiming to give women more confidence

    News Tweed Heads mother Rachel Markoff and her husband and young children trekked the continent for three years but discovered a major problem when they were out in the...

    Stars missing from grand-final rematch

    premium_icon Stars missing from grand-final rematch

    Cricket Cudgen and Lennox Head will both be missing a stack of players for both days of...

    'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    premium_icon 'He had a bunker buried in his backyard'

    Crime Court hears the couple agreed to use of buried shipping container

    Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    premium_icon Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

    Breaking Law enforcement watchdog found he was struck with a baton 18 times