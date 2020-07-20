Menu
Large octopus saved by rangers at Little Wategos in Byron Bay
WATCH: Baby ‘kraken’ washes up on North Coast beach

David Kirkpatrick
21st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A MINI version of the legendary kraken was saved after it washed up on a Byron Bay beach last week.

The large and conspicuous coloured octopus was struggling in the shallows at Little Wategos just below Byron's iconic lighthouse and cape last Tuesday.

With large birds circling it overhead, a group of people out walking were concerned that it could be crumbs for the octopus or it would end up fried in the dazzling sun.

With its head about the size of a human head, its tentacles long and suckers aplenty, the octopus cut a forlorn figure.

The group of walkers who discovered it, had the mind to call rangers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who mounted a rescue operation.

The octopus was gently scooped up and placed in one of the many rock pools in the area and appeared almost instantly happier.

Whether the animal was fatigued and would have died without intervention is anyone's guess, but their quick action helped to save a big and beautiful creature that very few landlocked humans have ever seen that size before.

Perhaps it was the little bro' of the kraken, who legend has it used to terrorise sailors and sink ships just like in Pirates of the Caribbean.

