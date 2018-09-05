Menu
Banora Point firefighters tested their skills during a drill on Monday night.
WATCH: Banora firies test skills in dramatic fire exercise

Rick Koenig
by
5th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

BANORA Point firefighters put their extensive skills to the test during a building fire drill on Monday night.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said the crew ran through multiple scenarios at the Banora station, from a reported gas leak at a home to a building fire with people trapped inside.

"In the short 30 seconds of body cam footage, you can see our pump operator getting the pump to work and securing the scene, then firefighters searching the building with power isolated, for reported casualties," Mr Bowe said.

"This is only a small glimpse of the many tasks required for effective and safe firefighting operations."

Mr Bowe said the drill saw each firefighter puts their skills to the test and was followed by constructive feedback and brain-storming on how they could improve their skills.

"The community of Banora Point and surrounds can feel safe knowing that we're ready for any scenario," Mr Bowe said.

