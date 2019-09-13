WATCH: Brazen thieves rob Tweed home

TWEED-BYRON police are urging residents to keep their valuables secure as a wave of thefts have been reported.

A video posted on the police district's Facebook page shows thieves entering a Tweed property.

In the post, police urge residents to take care of their belongings.

"Tweed Byron Police District would like to raise awareness of the braisen thieves that are in the Kingscliff, Cabarita, Casuarina and Pottsville areas," the post read.

"Unfortunately these offenders have the idea that these suburbs make easy picking for property and vehicle theft.

"Tweed Byron PD would like to encourage all residents to ensure their cars are locked with nothing visible inside . That the keys are secured away from the cars inside your homes.

"These opportunistic thieves are taking any opportunity to steal your property."