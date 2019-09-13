Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Thieves on video entering Tweed property
Crime

WATCH: Brazen thieves rob Tweed home

Michael Doyle
by
13th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED-BYRON police are urging residents to keep their valuables secure as a wave of thefts have been reported. 

A video posted on the police district's Facebook page shows thieves entering a Tweed property. 

In the post, police urge residents to take care of their belongings. 

"Tweed Byron Police District would like to raise awareness of the braisen thieves that are in the Kingscliff, Cabarita, Casuarina and Pottsville areas," the post read. 

"Unfortunately these offenders have the idea that these suburbs make easy picking for property and vehicle theft.

"Tweed Byron PD would like to encourage all residents to ensure their cars are locked with nothing visible inside . That the keys are secured away from the cars inside your homes.

"These opportunistic thieves are taking any opportunity to steal your property."

nsw police robbery tweed-byron police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    North Coast’s air quality has ‘deteriorated’

    premium_icon North Coast’s air quality has ‘deteriorated’

    News A health warning has been issued for residents across the state’s north as bushfires continue to burn throughout the region.

    Woman crashes onto person sitting on loo

    Woman crashes onto person sitting on loo

    News "The floor just parted and my wife went down and I fell on the deck"

    55 fires still burning across Qld

    premium_icon 55 fires still burning across Qld

    News Experts are warning Queenslanders to stay vigilant

    Gold Coast mum takes out coveted business award

    premium_icon Gold Coast mum takes out coveted business award

    Business Local woman the boss at world’s number one selling travel pillow