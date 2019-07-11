WATCH: Clean-up begins after heartbreaking damage to beach

CLARKES Beach in Byron Bay still looks like a battlefield a week after king tides and rough surf took a big bite out of the dunes.

Large swathes of coffee rock, stones and clay have been exposed on a section of the beach stretching from the Captain Cook Lookout steps to the wide beach access track just west of the Beach Cafe.

Beach erosion: Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay has changed dramatically after recent erosion.

Surfers and swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water there due to the hazardous conditions.

Workers have moved in at Reflections Holiday Park which was hardest hit with management forced to move cabins away from the fast eroding dunes last week.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said Cyclone Oma, which ripped through the region earlier this year, was the catalyst for this further destruction and destabilisation of the dunes.

"Our top priority is always guest safety, so this past week has been about assessing the extent of the erosion, cordoning off unsafe areas and demolishing the current guest lounge which was in imminent danger of collapsing down the dune face," Mr Edmonds said.

Beach protection works: Some work is already under way to repair dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay, that were damaged by erosion.

"We have been working closely with relevant authorities including ArborSafe, Marine Parks, Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH), Byron Shire Council and the Arakwal Corporation of Byron Bay."

On Monday next week work will commence on temporary sandbagging at base of the dunes to provide time to work on a rehabilitation and planting program across the dunes

Park staff are still monitoring monitoring five cabins along the dune face with planning in place for relocation should future erosion events occur.

Collapsed dunes: Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay has been devastated by recent erosion.

Local musician and surfer Ash Grunwald was caught out by the conditions, arriving at The Pass for a short break while his New Brighton home was rented out, only to find the beach gone.

"This is an absolute adventure for us, it reminds you how dynamic these coastal regions can be," he said.