WATCH: Double demerit points announced for Easter weekend

Police are encouraging road users to look out for each other while travelling on NSW roads over Easter ahead of a statewide operation.

Easter Operation 2021 will begin Thursday April 1 and run until April 5.

Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds: drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

Drink drivers will be targeted on the long weekend. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Satellite

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb reminded drivers to be extra careful with NSW roads expected to be busy over the long weekend.

“With COVID-19 restricting travel last Easter, we expect people to take full advantage of being able to holiday across NSW and interstate this year,” Assistant Commissioner Webb said.

“We want you to enjoy our beautiful state, but please drive carefully, particularly where roads may be unfamiliar.

“At the heart of our policing is always public safety. We want all of you to arrive at your destination and enjoy Easter with loved ones.”

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said there was no excuse for bad behaviour on our roads over the holiday period.

“Many communities throughout the state are still dealing with the effects of devastating flooding and it is important nobody adds to the heartache,” Mr Elliott said.

“Double-demerit points are in force for a reason and Police officers will be stationed across NSW targeting high-risk behaviour.”

It’s double demerits this Easter weekend. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance urged drivers to slow down this weekend and plan trips in advance.

“Almost half of all fatalities on our roads last year involved excessive speeding, and each one of those deaths was preventable,” Mr Constance said.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don‘t speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you’re well rested and if you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs, don’t drive.”

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said anyone travelling regionally should ensure they plan their trip well in advance and drive to the conditions.

“A large-scale clean-up and recovery operation is underway around the state, but especially in regional NSW where many major roads remain closed or effected by flood damage.

“Don’t risk yours or your passenger’s safety when you’re travelling this long weekend, factor in the delays and alternative routes you may need to take due to the flood damage and please be patient.”

Motorists should plan their trip in advance using livetraffic.com or by visiting the SES website.



