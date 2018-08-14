WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point was extinguished by firefighters this morning.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue has released video footage of a vehicle fire which was extinguished in Banora Point earlier this morning.

About 6.13am, firefighters were dispatched after there were reports of a car fire on Pioneer Parade in Banora point.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a Toyota Prado 4WD completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus attacked the fire for around 20 minutes until it was extinguished.

The video shows firies cutting into the hood of the vehicle to access the engine bay and cool it down to avoid reignition.

