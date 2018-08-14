Menu
Login
A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point was extinguished by firefighters this morning.
A car which was set alight and left engulfed in flames at Banora Point was extinguished by firefighters this morning.
News

WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
14th Aug 2018 12:07 PM

Banora Point Fire and Rescue has released video footage of a vehicle fire which was extinguished in Banora Point earlier this morning.

About 6.13am, firefighters were dispatched after there were reports of a car fire on Pioneer Parade in Banora point.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a Toyota Prado 4WD completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus attacked the fire for around 20 minutes until it was extinguished.

The video shows firies cutting into the hood of the vehicle to access the engine bay and cool it down to avoid reignition.

See the video below:

banora point banora point fire and rescue tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    News The Health Unit denied claims by Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord that there had been two cases of diphtheria on the Northern Rivers in less than a year.

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    News Tyalgum event offers 'quintessential' Northern Rivers experience.

    First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

    First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

    News Old mates navigate complex love life in Tweed Theatre Co's new hit

    What's on: Gig-guide

    What's on: Gig-guide

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    Local Partners