WATCH: Firies extinguish Terranora car blaze

DRAMATIC body-cam footage of car fire in Terranora has been released by Banora Point Fire and Rescue.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe told the Tweed Daily News emergency services were called about 4.40am to the car fire on Winchelsea Rd at Terranora.

Mr Bowe said the small sedan was well alight when firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters got to work utilising breathing apparatus and a high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the small but hot blaze," he said.

"In the body-cam footage you can see our firefighters using a bonnet opening technique that was recently brought up at a drill."

Mr Bowe said car fires had become an increased occurrence in recent months and skid marks could be seen on the road in the lead up to the fire.

Tweed Police were also in attendance.