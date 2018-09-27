Menu
Login
Banora Point firefighters extinguished a car fire at Terranora early this morning.
Banora Point firefighters extinguished a car fire at Terranora early this morning. Rick Koenig
Crime

WATCH: Firies extinguish Terranora car blaze

Rick Koenig
by
27th Sep 2018 2:08 PM

DRAMATIC body-cam footage of car fire in Terranora has been released by Banora Point Fire and Rescue.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe told the Tweed Daily News emergency services were called about 4.40am to the car fire on Winchelsea Rd at Terranora.

Mr Bowe said the small sedan was well alight when firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters got to work utilising breathing apparatus and a high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the small but hot blaze," he said.

"In the body-cam footage you can see our firefighters using a bonnet opening technique that was recently brought up at a drill."

Mr Bowe said car fires had become an increased occurrence in recent months and skid marks could be seen on the road in the lead up to the fire.

Tweed Police were also in attendance.

banora point car fire fire tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Lindisfarne students shine bright at Year 12 formal

    Lindisfarne students shine bright at Year 12 formal

    Offbeat Lindisfarne students celebrate the end of their school career

    Cameron McEvoy sets sites on Tokyo with new training regime

    Cameron McEvoy sets sites on Tokyo with new training regime

    Swimming Star swimmer takes time out to meet Kingscliff youngsters

    • 27th Sep 2018 5:08 PM
    Dog rescued from 'strange place' by Tweed firies

    Dog rescued from 'strange place' by Tweed firies

    Offbeat Firies were called after the dog became stuck this afternoon.

    • 27th Sep 2018 4:25 PM
    WATCH: Motocross thug assaults security at Cobaki

    WATCH: Motocross thug assaults security at Cobaki

    Crime The motocross riders were trespassing on private property.

    Local Partners