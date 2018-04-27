Menu
Login

After the 80
Rugby League

Watch the first episode of our league show After The 80

27th Apr 2018 3:20 PM

It's the rugby league competition that breeds the stars of the future - and we're stepping up our coverage of the Intrust Super Cup.

Today we launch a new weekly digital magazine show focusing on the Queensland competition, recognised for breeding the stars of the NRL.

The show,  called After The 80, will feature player profiles, game reviews and informed analysis of upcoming matches.

It will cover all the sides in the competition, thanks to our reporting teams from Cairns to Tweed, and all places inbetween.

News Corp also owns a paper in PNG, meaning the Hunters will feature regularly to.

The show is a partnership between the News Corp papers and the TV and broadcast students at the University of Southern Queensland.

News' executive editor digital, Bryce Johns, said the show would provide exclusive in-depth coverage of the Intrust Super Cup and was looking forward to the new venture.

''League's a religion in these parts and we're proud to be meeting reader and viewer needs in a new way.

''The USQ team are pros, and the quality of this show is close to TV standard.''
The show's host will be Terry Pascoe.

Pascoe has extensive knowledge of the Intrust Super Cup as his family is heavily involved with the Redcliffe Dolphins.
He was also a touch judge on 12 QRL games and covered the Intrust Super Cup for ABC Brisbane 612.

Pascoe said the Intrust Super Cup was a much cleaner competition than the NRL due to the fact there was less wrestling.

He hopes that After The 80 will show just how good the competition is and get more supporters to games.

"The Intrust Super Cup is different," he said.

"The majority of players have 9 to 5 jobs or trades.

"Hopefully this show will give an insight on what these players have to do to get out on the field each week."
Pascoe said the digital show would provide balanced previews and reviews of games with a panel of experts each week dissecting the action.

"We will have special guests each week on the panel such as a player or coach.

"It is also the aim to have a Skype interview each week with a News Regional Media journalist to get the latest from the teams in their area."

Watch the first show here.

after the 80 intrust super cup rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Seeking sanctuary during times of flooding disaster

    Seeking sanctuary during times of flooding disaster

    News "If you live here you know there's going to be another flood, but there hadn't been a bigger one since 1954.”

    Kingscliff skate park debate gets council airtime

    Kingscliff skate park debate gets council airtime

    News Registration is open now for the community consultation.

    Four things to do this weekend

    Four things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do?

    Reprieve as state reopens EOI process on hospital site

    Reprieve as state reopens EOI process on hospital site

    News MP addresses angry community meeting

    Local Partners