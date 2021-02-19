WATCH: Footage shows alleged hooning as two men charged

Two young men have been charged and will face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in relation to an alleged hooning incident.

Two men aged 18 and 21 have been charged with a number offences in relation to alleged hooning.

The incident occurred about 11pm on Saturday and resulted in a pursuit through the Moore Park Beach area.

A 18-year-old local man was allegedly driving a white Ford Falcon sedan on its rims at high speed and sliding sideways which caused sparks to fly.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and drink driving.

The 21-year-old passenger who was in the car at the time has been charged with obstructing police.

Bundaberg police seized the vehicle and both men are set to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 5.

If you have any information in relation to this matter, please contact Policelink by phoning 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 by quoting the reference number QP2100324761.