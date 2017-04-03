WATCH: House disappears in floods after family rescued

A FAMILY has been rescued from the roof of their home on the northern Gold Coast, just minutes before it was swept away in floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

A house swept away by flood waters minutes after the @QldSES rescue a family of four from the roof @ABCNewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/ifcffsZyDo — Jessica van Vonderen (@jessvanvonderen) April 2, 2017

A mother and two children waited for hours in the dark on Saturday morning as Luscombe Street was inundated, before they were saved by SES personnel, ABC News reports.

"I climbed over the balcony hands and knees along the awning, stood up and made my first real contact with the parent and the two kids," one of the rescuers said.

The family was helped into a boat before their home was swept away 15 minutes later.

Communities in Queensland and NSW are working through the damage - some irreversible - caused by Cyclone Debbie, with the central Queensland town of Rockhampton bracing for the worst flooding since February 1954.