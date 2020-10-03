Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls Div 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Oct 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place today in Mackay.  

Reigning BQJBC champions, the undefeated Ipswich Force will look to take another step towards completing the double but will have to get past a tough Mackay side, who also sit without a loss in Pool A after day one.  

While the Gold Coast Waves and Cairns Dolphins are set to battle it out for top spot in Pool B as both teams look to avoid a crossover with the Force in the semi-finals.  

We have all the action here with every game on court four at McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live in this story.  

DAY 2 SCHEDULE  

  1. 8am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  
  2. 9.30am: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  
  3. 11am: Girls Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  
  4. 12.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SWM Pirates Purple  
  5. 2pm: Girls Division 2 - TBA v TBA  
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Gold  
  7. 5pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Mackay Meteorettes
basketball basketball queensland state championships livestream
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Pussy Power’ workshop will bring out ‘inner seductress’

        Premium Content ‘Pussy Power’ workshop will bring out ‘inner seductress’

        News Byron hinterland hall set to host one day sex and pleasure education ‘mini-retreat’

        Police saturate roads and waterways for long weekend

        Premium Content Police saturate roads and waterways for long weekend

        News HITTING the road this long weekend? Expect to see a lot of police out and about.

        Worldwide shortage of popular product at centre of pandemic

        Premium Content Worldwide shortage of popular product at centre of pandemic

        News A Northern Rivers business reveals a surprising trend.

        NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        Premium Content NO S--T: How testing our sewage helped expand border bubble

        News COVID-19 testing in sewerage treatment plants going on since July