Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Watch live: New case announcement, cluster fears grow

16th May 2020 10:15 AM

 

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Steven Miles is set to make an announcement about the state's latest COVID-19 cases, a day after an aged care nurse was found to have been working while displaying symptoms.

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM ~10.15AM

The case at a 115-bed facility in Rockhampton has been described as a "perfect storm" for a cluster to emerge.

Restaurants, cafes and beauty salons are reopening across Queensland today as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the state.

Up to five people are now allowed to visit a home, while groups of 10 people can congregate outside for exercise or recreational purposes.

Up to 10 people can now attend a wedding, while up to 20 people are permitted at indoor funerals, and 30 at those held outside.

Some 115 residents and 180 workers at the Rockhampton aged care facility are being tested for COVID-19 following the diagnosis of the nurse.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said it was "very unfortunate" the woman went to work at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre while she was unwell.

"We're clarifying what exactly happened there," she said on Friday.

Health minister Steven Miles said the last active case of coronavirus in Rockhampton was believed to have been resolved on May 1.

"This just serves to underline that even after cities have long periods of time without active cases, things can turn very, very quickly," he said on Friday.

 

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Watch live: New case announcement, cluster fears grow

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        premium_icon ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        Health The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions has been a double-edged sword for one Tweed gym owner

        Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        premium_icon Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        News Farmers say it was produced “to satisfy bureaucratic requirements”

        Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        Business Patrons have been left confused by the latest easing of restrictions

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.