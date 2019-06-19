Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's take on Wavell in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. St Mary's College take on Wavell State High School today from 3.30pm. 

Hooker Shaun Packer is among the side vying for a win this afternoon in the college's final Langer Cup match. 

He earlier told The Chronicle the first few games of the top tier competition were very physical and fast for the side. 

"It took a while for the team to get used to, especially because we're young. We weren't used to that fast speed of the game," he said. 

Can't wait for this afternoon's game? Watch a replay below of St Mary's last Langer Cup game against Ipswich. 

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    premium_icon Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    News 'His cage is positioned in a car sales lot on the bitumen where he is subjected to loud noise, the weather and traffic fumes.'

    Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    premium_icon Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    Crime A supermarket worker and former tyre shop manager stole thousands

    Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    premium_icon Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    News Nearly 100 homes will be built on land directly across from the site

    Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    premium_icon Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    Council News Resident Alan Downes says there are several safety concerns