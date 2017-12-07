WATCH: Macca gets on with Tweed, Lismore flood broadcast

THE host of the popular Sunday ABC Radio show, Australia All Over, Ian 'Macca' McNamara visited Murwillumbah on Thursday.

Macca invited residents to meet him at the Tweed Regional Museum, to be interviewed for a special program dedicated to the March floods, to be aired from Lismore on Sunday.

Macca told the Tweed Daily News his visit followed dozens of listeners' phone calls in the aftermath of the record-breaking inundation to the region.

"A lovely Crystal Creek lady told us a story about saving her cows, but mostly I think Australians are fairly used to disasters, floods just happen all the time, droughts just happen all the time, bushfires happen all the time, so we're just resigned to it you know,” he said.

"The human spirit is abominable, we pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and start all over again.

"I thought around Christmas would be a nice time to come, spread some cheer and that sort of thing.”

THE HOST of the popular Sunday ABC Radio show, Australia All Over, Ian 'Macca' McNamara visited Murwillumbah on Thursday. Alina Rylko

Bray Park resident and bird breeder of 50 years, Ian Adcock, attended the museum to share his devastating flood story.

Mr Adcock caught and moved 49 birds from his aviaries on the night of the flood, expecting similar inundation to the 1989 levels.

"I was moving birds from my aviaries until half past eight that night, I got up next morning at 5.30am and there was water under my house two metres higher than ever before,” he said.

"I lost 45 exotic birds, they all drowned.”

THE HOST of the popular Sunday ABC Radio show, Australia All Over, Ian 'Macca' McNamara visited Murwillumbah on Thursday. Alina Rylko

On previous visits to the Tweed, North Tumbulgum resident Jan Sinclair gifted Macca with Davidson's plum jam and seedlings, and on Thursday, she brought Macca another seedling.

She said over 30 years ago she phoned Macca's radio program to tell him about a goanna in her yard that had swallowed four duck eggs.

"He said 'what did it sound like?' and because the goanna tried to regurgitate the eggs, I made the noise the goanna did.

"Since then Macca has played it a few times.”

Some of the recorded interviews will be played during tomorrow's Australia All Over live broadcast from Lismore, from 6am to 10am. To participate in the show, phone 1300 700 222.