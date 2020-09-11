Watch: Massive outpouring grants dad’s dying wish

A dying father's will be reunited with his children and a Queensland man's final wish fulfilled, after an outpouring of charitable donations covered his family's astronomical hotel quarantine costs.

The Sydney-based family of Brisbane man Mark Keanes appealed for a border exemption after the 39-year-old father of four was diagnosed with terminal cancer in August.

His prognosis means he might not see Christmas.

The Queensland Government initially refused the plea, informing the family that only one child would be allowed into the state.

Mark Keanes' four children would have to pay $16,000 and quarantine for two weeks to enter the state to see their terminally ill father.

The Government this week backflipped on the decision, allowing Mr Keane's four children to enter the state - but will be forced into two-weeks of hotel quarantine at a whopping cost of $16,000.

Speaking to Sky News Mr Keane's sister, Tamara Langborne, said the cost "was not something we prepared for".

"It wasn't something that any of us have just sparingly."

A GoFundMe me page - dubbed "Mark's final wish" - was set up to help pay for the costs of the quarantine.

The $30,000 goal was met and exceeded by more than $160,000 that same night, following a call to arms from Sky News host Paul Murray.

Mr Keane's "major wish when he got diagnosed was to see his kids," his sister told Sky News.

"We've been fighting and fighting and we just weren't getting heard, so I think that made it a lot worse."

The GoFundMe goal of $30,000 for Mr Keane's family has been exceeded by more than $160,000. Picture: supplied

Host Paul Murray said he wanted the $30,000 to come from the Sky News audience "as soon as possible".

The goal was reached, and exceeded, in under 20 minutes.

