WATCH: New video reveals unique plans for hospital design

The new Tweed Valley Hospital will make use of natural light and green space to create a healing environment.

A NEW video of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital has revealed a modern design plan which harnesses nature to promote healing.

In the video, architect Mark Healey says the hospital will use "salutogenic design" which makes use of green space such as the Cudgen site's nature reserve.

"When nature and architecture co-exist in hospital spaces, it has a calming effect, any design will recognise a modern shift in thinking towards healing rather than fighting disease," Mr Healey says.

"This immediacy of the relationship to nature is something we always promote in modern healthcare design."

Mr Healey said a study in 1980 showed patients with a view of nature from their window had a "much better recovery" than those with windows facing a brick wall.

"This relationship between what we see and how we feel will be at the core of the hospital's design," he said.

The video also shows a main ambulance route running along Tweed Coast road, with an alternative route through Kingscliff.

Planned ambulance routes for the Tweed Valley Hospital. SUPPLIED

"The site's accessibility is part of the reason it was chosen," Mr Healey said.

"The site is in a fantastic location close to an existing residential area and is close to civic offerings including the library, the health centre and local pool.

"It's in close proximity to an education precinct with the Kingscliff TAFE and Kingscliff High to the south."

Mr Healey said the community would have "a crucial part to play in the development of the new Tweed Valley Hospital."

"Throughout the planning and design process we'll be working with the community, clinicians and other key stakeholders to build a hospital that meets the needs of the future," he said.

"We can't wait to work together to build something extraordinary, a hospital for the community, by the community."