Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

by Amy Price
11th Jul 2020 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

BLOOD is certainly thicker for Robert Irwin.

In Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Robert is talking to the camera after rescuing a carpet python when it strikes at his face, drawing blood.

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The 16-year-old shared an almost identical video of his dad, the late Steve Irwin, on his Instagram page getting struck also on the right side of his face by a carpet python in one of the original Crocodile Hunter documentaries.

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

 

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The special episode will air on Animal Planet on August 1.

 

 

Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram
Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram
A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

celebrity editors picks robert irwin snake bite steve irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Switch flicked on $3.2 million sport complex

        premium_icon Switch flicked on $3.2 million sport complex

        News A light has been shone on the Kingscliff Regional Sports Complex Masterplan – literally.

        How long it takes to travel over the border

        premium_icon How long it takes to travel over the border

        News Reporter tests how long it takes to travel over Queensland border

        Tate’s sensational call to shift border south to Tweed

        premium_icon Tate’s sensational call to shift border south to Tweed

        News Gold Coast Mayor has made a sensational call to shift the border

        Hundreds gather to mourn the loss of Seagulls club stalwart

        premium_icon Hundreds gather to mourn the loss of Seagulls club stalwart

        News Tears, laughter and heartfelt tributes were heard by hundreds