Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
News

WATCH: Parking fail sends car through Toowoomba shop front

Alexia Austin
by
11th Feb 2020 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has unwittingly filmed the moment a parking fail sent a car ploughing into a shop front in a busy Toowoomba street yesterday.

The dash cam video, posted to Dash Cam Australia yesterday afternoon, shows a red car roll forwards through the front window of the Radford and Siebuhr Florist in Ruthven St. 

WARNING: Explicit Language

Handbrake

"Happened today ruthven st florist Toowoomba 1.13 10/02/2020. Young girl parked her car and must have left it neutral without the park brake on. Please excuse the language. " Our Store: https://dashcamownersaus.com.au/ Send us a Video: https://dashcamownersaus.wetransfer.com/

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Monday, February 10, 2020

"Young girl parked her car and must have left it (in) neutral without the park brake on," the caption on the post read.

The end of the tape captures the car's driver, as she dashes across the road to the scene. 

The post gathered more than 800 comments and 1200 likes in a short space of time. 

crash dash cam parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIY FUNERAL: 10 things to know before you go

        premium_icon DIY FUNERAL: 10 things to know before you go

        News With home renovation shows flickering across our screens most weeks, do-it-yourself projects are as popular as ever.

        Young Aboriginal people own and tell their stories at Fingal

        Young Aboriginal people own and tell their stories at Fingal

        News The program seeks to empower young Aboriginal people

        • 11th Feb 2020 1:55 PM
        Mixed bag for Tweed farmer as record rainfall ruins crops

        premium_icon Mixed bag for Tweed farmer as record rainfall ruins crops

        News When the rains first started, this Duranbah farmer was thankful...

        Your guide to the Chinderah Chilli Festival

        premium_icon Your guide to the Chinderah Chilli Festival

        Family Fun Do you have the guts to take on the chilli challenge?