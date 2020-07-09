Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police rescue goat trapped in a tank
Offbeat

WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

Staff Writers
9th Jul 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAIDLEY Police were called by a local resident who advised that her goat, Robert, had gotten himself stuck in a water tank.

Robert is believed to have walked up onto a dirt pile behind the tank and jumped on top, which subsequently collapsed and he fell through - most likely sometime Wednesday night.

"We kid you not," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police arrived at the property and were greeted by the goat owner who took Constable Remy Morris to the water tank.

"Unfortunately, local officers didn't have suitable equipment to rescue risky Robert, so they called in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews to ne-goat-iate Robert out of his unusual situation," the spokeswoman said.

When they herd about the situation they came out and chopped a chunk out of the water tank.

One brave volunteer climbed into the tank with Robert, strapped some rope around him and he was pulled through a newly made second hole.

Constable Morris said that Robert was feeling a little sheepish, but was glad to be back out in the open.

"He was wrapped up in some warm blankets and we left him to relax inside," he said.

"We are udder-ly grateful for the assistance of QFES who helped lift Robert to safety."

More Stories

crime farm accident goats police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists descend on Tweed ahead of border reopening

        premium_icon Tourists descend on Tweed ahead of border reopening

        News Fears of border chaos have been heightened by news Tweed hotels are booked out, with some of their Gold Coast counterparts also noticing a significant change.

        • 9th Jul 2020 6:01 PM
        Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Cops’ advice for grey nomads stranded in Northern NSW

        News A number of travellers are biding their time in our region

        Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        premium_icon Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        Information ‘NEW NORMAL’: Everything you need to know about border changes

        Border gridlock: Warning as 250k visitors set to flood in

        premium_icon Border gridlock: Warning as 250k visitors set to flood in

        Health Queensland is bracing for the inundation of 250,000 visitors