WATCH: ‘Reckless’ hoons tear through sports field

A THOUGHTLESS hoon has torn up a Mackay sporting field with their car.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to the sports field at Bridge Rd.

The vandal ploughed through the field sometime between 9am Sunday May 24 and 7am on Monday, Sgt Dalton said.

"(The) vehicle drove through the gates surrounding the sporting field and recklessly drove on the grass," he said.

"Consequently, the fence and gate have been significantly damaged and the playing surface of the sports field has also been damaged as tyre marks were made on the grass."

CCTV footage captured the car's path of destruction.

Sgt Dalton described the car as a Toyota Camry sedan.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and quote the reference number, QP2001077844.