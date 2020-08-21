Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVE: Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
21st Aug 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 5:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can watch two games live from Browne Park.

 

Rockhampton Rugby League Open B.
Rockhampton Rugby League Open B.

The Open B games kick off at 6pm and 7.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

Games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, Emmaus College v The Cathedral College 3

7.30pm: Open B, St Brendan's College Gold v North Rockhampton High

 

More stories

Watch the replay of Tuesday night's RDSSRL games here

PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan's

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger

GALLERY: Hat-trick hero in TCC's stunning comeback

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge emmaus college livestreaming north rockhampton high rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rugby league st brendan's college the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Player in child abduction ring let off the hook

        Premium Content Player in child abduction ring let off the hook

        Crime A grandfather who helped fund crimes related to a national child abduction ring has been let off the hook.

        Brisbane to Ballina: Mayor calls for border bubble blow-up

        Premium Content Brisbane to Ballina: Mayor calls for border bubble blow-up

        Politics Tweed Shire Council calls on premiers to expand border zone

        ‘The response is an insult’: Tweed MP blasts NSW Premier

        Premium Content ‘The response is an insult’: Tweed MP blasts NSW Premier

        News A Tweed MP has called out Gladys Berejiklian for ignoring the pleas of border...

        VIDEO: Couple fined $9000 for border breach

        Premium Content VIDEO: Couple fined $9000 for border breach

        Crime Truckie and passenger fined after sneaking into Queensland from NSW