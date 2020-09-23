Menu
Truck incident in Murwillumbah CBD
News

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Street blocked after incident with truck

Liana Boss
23rd Sep 2020 8:40 AM
TRAFFIC is affected in Murwillumbah's CBD this morning after an incident involving a truck carrying machinery.

It appears the truck failed to negotiate the bend while turning right from Murwillumbah St onto Brisbane St.

Work is under way to remove the machinery from the truck, which is blocking the bend.

One lane of Murwillumbah St remains blocked.

Police are diverting Brisbane St traffic down Proudfoots Lane.

Police are at the scene.

It is understood no-one has been hurt in the incident; paramedics have not been called.

More to come.

