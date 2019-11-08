WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

A URANGAN woman was so distracted behind the wheel, she didn't realise she had turned into the path of a high visibility police car while entering a roundabout.

The incident, which happened on Doolong Rd in Wondunna, was captured on the dash-cam of the police vehicle.

Officer in Charge of Maryborough Road Policing Unit, Acting Sergeant Josh Churchward said the dash-cam footage from a patrolling high visibility road policing vehicle shows the inherent dangers associated with distracted and inattentive drivers.

"The Fatal Five continue to be a factor in most serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads," Acting Sergeant Churchward said.

"Speeding, drink and drug driving, seat belt use, fatigue and distraction have the potential to cost lives in a split second."

As a result of the incident, a 71-year-old Urangan woman was issued a $400 fine for failing to give way to a vehicle when entering a roundabout.

This month police from the Maryborough Patrol Group, led by local Road Policing Command officers, participated in the state-wide operation, Operation Stopper, which was conducted between 10am and midnight on the main transit route between the Bruce Highway and the Fraser Coast, Maryborough.

Acting Sergeant Churchward said police conducted large scale roadside breath tests and roadside drug tests, in addition to performing general enforcement and driver education through licence checks and defective vehicle inspections to continue addressing the Fatal Five across the Wide Bay.

"Almost 1400 motorists were intercepted, with two drink drivers and one drug driver detected," Acting Sergeant Churchward said.

"Of most concern was the fact that all three impaired drivers had just come into Maryborough off the Bruce Highway."

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said that any moment a drivers attention is taken away from the road, they are putting themselves, their passengers and other drivers at risk.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility - everyone must play their part, whether that is by complying with the road rules, enforcing them, or educating others on safe behaviours," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

Police also caught five suspended and unlicensed drivers during the blitz, and have more similar large scale operations planned for the near future.