Mike Williams the Oz Trucker shared this dashcam with his Twitter followers.
WATCH: Truckie shares terrifying 'brown pants' moment

Kate Dodd
by
17th Feb 2020 12:20 PM

WHAT could be so important that you would risk your life like this?

That's the question this truckie and everyone who viewed this terrifying footage was asking themselves.

Mike Williams, known as the Oz Trucker on Twitter and other social media channels, shared this video taken from his dashcam recently near Scone in New South Wales.

He described it as a "brown pants" moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The video shows a white ute crossing over to the other side of the road in an attempt to overtake Mike's truck.

But, he narrowly misses being hit by another oncoming truck.

"I really do wonder what this clown thought he would achieve," Mike wrote on Twitter.

Some of his followers expressed their shock at the driver's actions, however others commented that this type of behaviour was rife out on the roads. 

Twitter user Kirsty Callander praised Mike and other truckies for the way they handled this type of situations.

"We regularly drive Melbourne to Brissy. The truckies are great and we never had an issue with anyone. But after what we see going up, you guys don't get paid enough for the dickheads on the road."

Another user questioned where authorities determine where to place dotted, double and single white lines.

"A bend like that is no place for dotted lines. That driver is extremely foolish but I see inappropriate lines everywhere I go," wrote Phil Barrett-Lennard.

