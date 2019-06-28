WATCH: Tweed radio station puts students to the test

EARLY starts aren't the only challenge confronting high school students undertaking a unique work experience program with Radio 97.

Having to keep up with breakfast announcer and work experience program co-ordinator Scott Mayman is equally as demanding.

Drawing on similar programs he conducted at other stations, Mr Mayman and station owner Bill Caralis are providing practical opportunities for Tweed and Gold Coast high school students to gain a taste of what it's like to be involved in radio.

Students learn radio at Tweed station: Radio 97 host Scott Mayman teaches work experience student Amy Van den Akker.

"Unlike some work experience programs, we don't have students just sit and watch, but get them involved right from the start of their week with us,” Mr Mayman said.

"It's 5.30am starts, it's compiling new lists, sitting in on programming and schedules and actually being on air as well. They wrap up their day around 11am and then get ready to do it all again the next day.

"They learn pretty quickly that being on air and delivering a show on radio is very involved and lot more goes on than just pushing buttons and playing music.

"They learn the importance of preparation and planning and work on their own segments.

"The experience has been great for the kids.

"Not only is it a learning opportunity, to help prepare them for life but they also either come to the realisation that yes, this is what they want - or no, they don't want to do this.”

The station will continue the work experience program until the end of the year, welcoming and a student from a different school into the studio each week.

"The schools select a student who nominates to come to us, I interview them as well and give them a briefing of what's involved and then it's all go,” Mr Mayman said.

"It's great to see students really adapt to a change in their routines and the feedback I have had from parents has been extremely positive - there's plenty of enthusiasm.

You can hear Mr Mayman on Radio 97 - FM 104.1 or 103.5 from 6am.