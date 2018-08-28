Menu
STAR: Rachel Loder, Tweed River High's 18-year-old boxing pro, will feature on Foxtel this Wednesday.
WATCH: Tweed teen's pro debut to hit national airwaves

Steve Vivian
28th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

IT WAS one of the more remarkable moments in Tweed sport's recent memory.

But if you missed out, it's not to worry, because the pro-boxing debut of Rachel Loder, the 18-year-old phenom from Tweed River High School, hits the telly this Wednesday night.

Loder's win at Boxing Mania 3 at Seagulls Club, Tweed Heads, earlier this month was recorded by Foxtel cameras.

In the video above you'll see a snippet of Loder's brilliant first bout in the big-time, which will be televised nation-wide on the cable network.

Rachel Loder won her first professional bout in a unanimous decision at Seagulls Club earlier this month.
You'll be able to catch Loder's fight, plus the titanic performance of Billel Dib of Kingscliff Boxing Stables, who went the distance to defeat Bauno Vifuaviwili from Tanzania and claim the WBA Oceania Super Feathweight belt.

To catch the replay, tune into Fox Sports 3 this Wednesday night at 9.30pm.

Billel Dib's WBA Oceania Featherweight Title win will be televised on Foxtel this week.
