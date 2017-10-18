Water and power complaints for Tweed and Richmond rise

COMPLAINTS to the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW from the Richmond- Tweed area are on the rise.

According to a recent report, complaints rose 1% in total and 39% in the final quarter of 2016/2017 financial year compared to the same period for 2015/16.

Energy and Water Ombudsman for NSW Janine Young said the trend was in line with the rest of the state.

"While our complaints for all of NSW fell marginally overall, they steadily rose throughout 2016/17 and continue to increase,” Ms Young said.

She said the Richmond- Tweed, which includes the Tweed, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tenterfield local government areas, was one of seven NSW regions that experienced complaint increases, with billing, customer service and credit topping the list of complaints.

A fifth of complaints across the region related to affordability, particularly as they approached the price increases which took place on July 1 this year.

"Affordability issues, payment difficulties, high bills, increasing debt and disconnection of supply have become the norm for NSW consumers experiencing financial vulnerability,” Ms Young said.

"The array of energy offers makes it difficult for customers to find the best deal.

"Customers on low or fixed incomes in particular continue to tell us they were not able to take advantage of discounted offers because of compulsory pay-on-time or direct debit conditions.

"It is promising to see that retailers are now starting to address this.”

For more information, visit ewon.com.au.