Water debate flows on in Tweed

THE Tweed Water Alliance is determined to continue the fight against water mining within the shire, following a report by the ABC Four Corners program last month on the New South Wales Government's water management of the Murry-Darling Basin.

Alliance spokesman Jeremy Tager said the group called for an investigation into NSW Water's manag- ement of water licences in the Northern Rivers.

"NSW Water has imposed the same conditions on every licence we have examined in the Tweed for over a decade and never enforced those conditions," Mr Tager said.

"Meters are required, never enforced. Annual reports are required, never enforced. In fact, it appears that NSW Water has told licence holders they don't have to bother.

"This story is not just about the Murray-Darling but about the business of water. This is the agency that Tweed Shire depends on for management of our water."

The Commonwealth Auditor-General and NSW Government will conduct inquiries into allegations raised in the program.