Water keeps flowing in Kenya thanks to Tweed Shire Council

A few locals from the Siaya district of Nyanza province, western Kenya, where the Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program provides assistance in building water purification stations. Contributed

IF YOU turn on a tap in rural Kenya, you might just be drinking from a water plant built by Tweed Shire Council.

A Tweed Shire Council volunteer is travelling to western Kenya this week to upgrade Safewater plants built by the Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program (TKMP), now in its 13th year of operation.

The program has built four water purification plants in Siaya, Nyanza province, about 10 hours' drive from the capital of Nairobi, delivering safe water to 6000 people in four rural villages.

The program is funded by council staff fundraising efforts, which on average allocates about $18,000 a year to the project.

Council's Acting Manager of Water and Wastewater Michael Wraight will spend two weeks in Kenya overseeing the installation of new microfiltration systems in two of the plants - established by previous Tweed volunteers in 2008 and 2009 - to give the people another 10 years of safe drinking water.

"The filters have a really tough but important job to do as people's health and welfare depend on them,” Mr Wraight said.

"Unfortunately, the quality of the source water from four earth dams is very poor as the dams are also used by cattle and are highly contaminated by silt and manure.

"From an engineering perspective, creating purified water for these communities is essentially the same as what we do at the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant, where we also use membrane microfiltration systems. The difference is the setting.

"In the Tweed we have access to the world's best technicians, tools and resources whereas in Kenya, where the mentoring program operates, there is no government support and little in the way of tools and resources to maintain the water treatment plants.

"My job in Kenya will be to replace the membrane filters, the core of the water treatment plants, to give them another 10 years of life.

Anyone interested in supporting this volunteer Council staff initiative can find out more by visiting https://tkmp.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ or contacting Council on (02) 6670 2400.

"It's a great opportunity to see water supply and sanitation from a completely different perspective and to use the expertise and knowledge we have in the Tweed to provide safe drinking water to communities in need,” Mr Wraight said.