WATER LEVELS 'CRITICAL': New restrictions introduced by SDRC

BIG DRY: The community must step up to preserve more water. Istock

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is cracking down on water consumption by introducing critical water level restrictions on Sunday, September 1.

New restrictions will limit residential water use to 100 litres per person, per day and reduce commercial water use by a further 10 per cent.

Both rural and urban residents are asked to adhere to the restrictions.

Councillors voted in favour of the restrictions at the council's general meeting after the Bureau of Meteorology announced it was the "worst drought in 120 years".

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council was aware of how restrictions impacted the liveability of residents and businesses and did not take the move lightly.

As of July 22, Warwick residents were using around 139 litres per person, per day and Stanthorpe residents were using slightly more at 181 litres per person, per day.

Warwick businesses have reduced their consumption by 28 per cent, while Stanthorpe businesses have reduced by 26 per cent.

While restrictions have effectively curbed use since March, Cr Dobie said the lack of rainfall prompted the need for further restrictions.

SDRC released a new graph detailing how to reduce consumption to 100L per person, per day. Southern Downs Regional Council

"As a local government we are responsible, first and foremost, for continuing to manage and provide water to residents who are connected to the urban water supply, and to provide support for rural residents who need to buy urban water for domestic purposes," she said.

It is hoped the 37 days of notice is sufficient for the community to prepare for the change in consumption requirements.

Southern Downs residents with questions are invited to attend a question and answer session about water supply and storage at Warwick Town Hall at 5.30pm on Monday, August 12.