Water mining: Report released on Northern Rivers water extraction

The Water Dragons protesting against water mining in the Tweed. Picture: Supplied

The Water Dragons protesting against water mining in the Tweed. Picture: Supplied

A LONG-AWAITED report on contentious water mining in northern NSW says there is no evidence to show it is affecting groundwater dependent ecosystems.

The report states water bottlers are taking less than one per cent (0.55 per cent) of the groundwater used in the Northern Rivers through water licences and basic landholder rights.

But the report by the NSW Chief Scientist concedes data is thin and more monitoring is needed for greater clarity.

At the last Tweed Shire Council meeting of the year in early December, Mayor Katie Milne moved that the council write to NSW Minister for Water Melinda Pavey to request the temporary suspension of licences during the ongoing drought.

Councillors Milne, Ron Cooper and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry voted for the suspension and councillors Warren Polglase, James Owen and Pryce Allsop voted against.

The motion passed on the casting vote of the mayor, with councillor Reece Byrnes absent.

Cr Milne claimed creeks in the Tweed were at “low or no flow” and said there was “so much doubt about what’s going on underground”.

Cr Owen argued water miners were essentially “extracting a thimble from the Pacific Ocean”.

In August, the council voted to ban any new water extraction and bottling facilities.

Gwyn Hooper of the Water Dragons protesting against water mining in the Tweed. Picture: Supplied

One month later, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate wrote to Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham, demanding an urgent review of water mining in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Cr Tate said an early start to the bushfire season and worsening conditions made the Coast’s water a pressing issue.

The NSW report states “use of the other three groundwater systems, in the Tweed, is very low compared with the size of the aquifers, but monitoring data on these systems is also sparse”.

“Overall, fractured rock systems in particular are highly variable and complex, making them difficult to characterise on a regional scale,” it states.

“Additional monitoring in strategic locations in the Tweed would help inform gaps in knowledge on a regional scale and provide a path towards better conceptual understanding of aquifer flows.”

Community group Tweed Water Alliance largely dismissed the report in a statement on its Facebook page and said the industry “has no social or environmental licence”.

“The science is flimsy and there’s a political agenda,” a statement read. “You could drive a water truck through some of the assumptions.

“But the best thing in the report is a recommendation that future water policy take into account climate change. That’s a smack in the eye for a government that doesn’t think it exists.”

Last month, a relatively new community group in the Tweed, the Water Dragons, protested along Murwillumbah-Uki Rd, carrying signs with messages including: “Water is yours and mine, not yours to mine.”