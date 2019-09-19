Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proud Duck takes her brood of brand new Australian Wood Duck chicks for their first swim on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. POicture: Supplied
A proud Duck takes her brood of brand new Australian Wood Duck chicks for their first swim on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. POicture: Supplied
Council News

Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

Michael Doyle
19th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE ROUS River has had an improvement in its water quality while the rest of the shire has remained steady from last year.

Council’s recently published Tweed River Report revealed no significant changes to the region’s water quality from 2018 to 2019.

All bodies of water maintained their status with the exception of the Rous River, which increased from a D to a C rating.

The Cobaki and Terranora tributaries remain the lowest rated quality of water with a D rating, based of the council’s monitoring system.

The health of the Tweed River improving is a major focus for the council, according to their waterways project leader Tom Alletson.

“There’s a lot of work to do to improve the quality of the river,” Mr Alletson said.

“While it’s not great to see a score of D for the Cobaki and Terranora tributaries, an A for the Cobaki and Terranora Broadwaters and the Lower Tweed Estuary is reassuring.

“Council monitors water quality at many locations throughout our rivers and creeks. This is a useful indicator of the health of our environment, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.”

To read the full Tweed River Report, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/NaturalEnvironment

The Tweed River Estuary Management Plan is currently on public exhibition which provides recommendations for the future management of the Tweed River for 10 years, from 2020 to 2030. For more information, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/TweedRiverEstuaryPlan

rous river tweed river tweed river report tweed shire council tweed water
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    $200k of Tweed ratepayers money is going to waste

    premium_icon $200k of Tweed ratepayers money is going to waste

    Council News Waste contamination is having a major impact on the region, says council.

    Kingscliff women complete the double

    premium_icon Kingscliff women complete the double

    Hockey Kingscliff, who were minor premiers after the home and away season, lived up to...

    UPDATE: Fire fighters have Doon Doon blaze 'under control'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire fighters have Doon Doon blaze 'under control'

    Breaking A Fire which has been burning in the Tweed since last night is now 'under...

    What Tweed’s small employers need to know before September 30

    premium_icon What Tweed’s small employers need to know before September...

    News The Australian Taxation Office is putting out reminders to small employers, (those...