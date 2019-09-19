Water quality remains stable in the Tweed

A proud Duck takes her brood of brand new Australian Wood Duck chicks for their first swim on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. POicture: Supplied

THE ROUS River has had an improvement in its water quality while the rest of the shire has remained steady from last year.

Council’s recently published Tweed River Report revealed no significant changes to the region’s water quality from 2018 to 2019.

All bodies of water maintained their status with the exception of the Rous River, which increased from a D to a C rating.

The Cobaki and Terranora tributaries remain the lowest rated quality of water with a D rating, based of the council’s monitoring system.

The health of the Tweed River improving is a major focus for the council, according to their waterways project leader Tom Alletson.

“There’s a lot of work to do to improve the quality of the river,” Mr Alletson said.

“While it’s not great to see a score of D for the Cobaki and Terranora tributaries, an A for the Cobaki and Terranora Broadwaters and the Lower Tweed Estuary is reassuring.

“Council monitors water quality at many locations throughout our rivers and creeks. This is a useful indicator of the health of our environment, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.”

To read the full Tweed River Report, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/NaturalEnvironment

The Tweed River Estuary Management Plan is currently on public exhibition which provides recommendations for the future management of the Tweed River for 10 years, from 2020 to 2030. For more information, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/TweedRiverEstuaryPlan