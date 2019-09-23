Water restrictions could be in effect by Christmas

Tweed Shire Council is releasing 40 megalitresa day from Clarrie Hall Dam due to the continuing dry conditions. Picture: Supplied

LIGHT SHOWERS across the Tweed Shire last week have not been enough to relieve the region from its current dry spell.

With the summer months fast approaching, Tweed Shire Council is encouraging residents to reduce their water usage to delay water restrictions.

Clarrie Hall Dam is sitting at 96 per cent but dropping about one per cent a week as Council continues to release 40 megalitres a day to supplement river flows and guarantee supply at Bray Park Weir.

Council's manger of water and wastewater, Anthony Burnham said restrictions will come into effect if the dam is reduced to three quarters full.

"Level 1 water restrictions will be imposed when the dam reaches 75 per cent full, which could be as early as Christmas," Mr Burnham said.

"Elsewhere in the country we are seeing the impact of the ongoing drought - and now fires - and we urge Tweed residents not to be complacent about water security here because we, too, can be caught short."

Council reports indicate residents in the Tweed are using on average 191 litres per person per day.

This needs to be reduced to 160 litres for the region to delay what seems to be inevitable water restrictions.

"In 2013, Tweed residents showed they could use less by achieving 169 litres per person a day," Mr Burnham said.

"We then reduced that target to 160 litres per person a day and now is the time to achieve this and extend the life of our finite water supplies."

The wall at Clarrie Hall Dam is being prepared to be raised to increase its capacity over the next decade.

Council is expected to award a contract for the preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement for raising the wall of Clarrie Hall Dam by the end of October.

Last week, council banned water carting from the Tyalgum supply, adding to the water carting ban already in place on the Uki supply.

This means water carters are not permitted to fill tankers from these supplies.

Further water restrictions on the Tyalgum supply are likely to be imposed soon as flows in Tyalgum Creek have all but stopped.

Water restrictions on the town supply fed via Bray Park Water Treatment Plant will be imposed before Christmas if there is no significant rain.

An upgrade to an existing small pipe link between the Tweed and the Gold Coast to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic failure of Tweed's water supply infrastructure is also in the planning stages.

To find out how to save water, visit https://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WaterSavingTips