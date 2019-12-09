Water restrictions imposed as Tweed has ‘lowest rainfall on record’

Tweed Shire Council have imposed Level 2 water restrictions on the Tweed District Water Supply which will come into effect on Friday. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

TWEED Shire Council have imposed Level 2 water restrictions on the Tweed District Water Supply which will come into effect on Friday.

Clarrie Hall Dam is at 79 per cent and falling 1.8 per cent a week against an original estimate of 1 per cent a week.

A Council spokeswoman said the move was a precautionary approach over and above what was contained in Council’s Drought Water Restrictions Policy because the Tweed has had the lowest rainfall on record since records began in 1881.

“At Murwillumbah, 632mm has been recorded for the calendar year, compared to the next lowest recording of 742mm in 1902.

“Weather forecasts also suggest the Tweed cannot rely on receiving the 150mm to 200mm during the traditional wet season from February to April that it needs to avoid more severe restrictions.

“The easiest way to save water is to reduce you outdoor water use, have shorter showers, fix any leaks and dripping taps and make sure your rainwater tank top-up system is working correctly and not being topped up by the town supply unnecessarily.”

She said a campaign to save water will be launched on Friday to raise awareness of what Level 2 water restrictions mean and how to save water.

“This week’s average water use figure of 194 litres per person per day shows that everyone has to find ways to save 50 litres of water a day,” she said.

“That’s five household plastic buckets or, for a family of four, a standard bathtub filled to the brim.

“The Tweed will jump directly to Level 2 restrictions because this drought is proving different

from historic droughts of the shire.”

The Tyalgum Weir highlights the dire situation which many rural areas of the Tweed Shire are facing. The weir is virtually empty with the village requiring water to be carted in. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

Council also voted to reduce the triggers to escalate water restrictions to Level 3, from when the dam drops to 50 – 65 per cent capacity, and Level 4, from when the dam drops to 40 – 60 per cent capacity.

It also resolved to write to the Minister for Water Melinda Pavey and Water Licencing Regulator – Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) to request a relaxation of Environmental Flow requirements for Bray Park Weir.

If the request is granted, Council will be able to reduce the volume of its daily release from Clarrie Hall Dam to make our supply last longer.

Tyalgum customers remain on the most severe level of water restrictions at Level 4.

Council officers will begin to move around the community with the Save Water Now campaign and will be giving out more tips on how to save water and spelling out what you can and cannot do under Level 2 restrictions.

LEVEL TWO WATER RESTRICTIONS: What it means for you

Level 2 water restrictions – Tweed Heads, Tweed Coast, Murwillumbah and Uki

Banned

NO watering lawns.

NO water play toys.

NO outdoor showers (beach showers will be turned off).

NO sprinklers, soaker hoses or unattended handheld hoses.

Limited use

House cleaning (windows, roofs, driveways, etc)- ONLY when property is for sale or lease. Must be approved by Council, using a commercial cleaner (high-pressure, low-flow), no DIY allowed.

Fish ponds and aquariums – ONLY top-up to keep fish alive.

Swimming pool top-up – ONLY handheld hoses before 9am and after 4pm.

New turf or lawn – ONLY 1 hour on day of install, then 30 minutes before 9am and after 4pm for 7 days.

Allowed – every second day (odds/evens) before 9am and after 4pm

Gardens – handheld hose ONLY for 30 minutes.

Gardens – microspray or drip irrigation ONLY for 15 minutes.

Cars, boats and trailers – buckets or handheld hoses ONLY for 10 minutes.

Odds/evens watering days

If your house is an odd number and the day of the month is an odd number, you can water as per the restrictions above.

If your house is an even number and the day of the month is an even number, you can water as per the restrictions above.

No one can water on the 31st of the month.

Buckets – allowed anytime

Gardens – water with a bucket or watering can anytime.

Pets – wash by bucket anytime.

Cars, boats and trailers – wash by bucket anytime.