23°
News

Water restrictions remain in place for Tweed

Aisling Brennan
| 22nd Aug 2017 10:59 AM
Water restrictions put in place for Tweed.
Water restrictions put in place for Tweed. Ablestock.com

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 2pm: TWEED water restrictions are set to continue as council works to flush salt water out of Bray Park Weir.

Council has released water from Clarrie Hall Dam to flush salt water out of Bray Park Weir after high tides overtopped the weir wall on Monday night.

Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said the flush of water from the dam should reach the weir by 5pm today.

"This morning's release from the dam also should be sufficient to hold back any salt water from tonight's high tide, which is expected to be 200mm above predictions,” Mr Burnham said.

More water tests will be conducted about 10pm tonight and if the release has sufficiently reduced the salt content in the weir, water restrictions will be lifted tomorrow morning once the reticulated water supply is switched back on.

Council confirmed that if the release from the dam does not sufficiently flush the weir pool, a second release will occur tomorrow morning, meaning restrictions will remain in place longer.

Council also has drained the salt-charged water from the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant and water mains. It has not drained the affected Hospital Hill reservoir in Murwillumbah as any residual salty water will dilute once fresh water enters the system.

Mr Burnham said the tidal predictions for Bray Park were inaccurate, with tidal data recorded at the entrance to the Tweed River confirming that since Saturday actual tides have been up to 380mm higher than the predicted tides.

"Council uses tide prediction information available through the Bureau of Meteorology to manage the risk of the weir wall being overtopped by salty water,” Mr Burnham said.

"Plus, the natural flow of the Tweed River also helps to hold back a king tide.

"Last night's incident occurred because the predicted tides, together with the fact that the natural water flow from the Tweed River was still going downstream over the weir wall, informed Council's decision that sandbagging to raise the height of the weir wall was not warranted.

"In the past, we have had no issues with tides of 1.87m but, this time, the downstream river flows were not strong enough to hold back the salt water.”

The predicted tides at Bray Park were to be 1.79m on Monday night and 1.81m on Tuesday morning respectively. The actual tides were 2.17m (Monday pm) and 2.11m (Tuesday am).

Council has advised the North Coast Public Health Unit of the situation.

People with medical conditions, such as those using dialysis, are advised to contact their usual medical provider for advice.

EARLIER: IMMEDIATE outdoor water restrictions have been put in place across the Tweed Shire as a precaution due to salt water getting into Bray Park Weir overnight.

While the restrictions are precautionary only, residents are being urged to not use any water for outdoor purposes, including gardening and washing cars.

At this stage, indoor water use and commercial operations are not restricted.

Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said tests done this morning by council's Tweed Water Laboratory confined total dissolved solids of 620mg/litre at the weir.

"We know that Murwillumbah water is most affected but ask all shire residents to restrict water use at this stage,” Mr Burnham said.

"Alarms at the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant alerted us to the issue about 8am (today). While we will investigate the cause further, at this stage I understand the salt water ingress resulted from a higher than predicted tide. Council's normal operating procedures are to place sandbags on the weir wall to raise the height of the wall in these events.

"As well, the natural flow of the Tweed River normally works against the tide to keep salt water out of the weir but current river flows are low.”

The restrictions are likely to be in force for 24 hours to two days as council works to rid the weir of the salty water.

Residents are advised not to drink their tap water if it tastes salty but instead use bottled water.

Council will provide an update on the situation about noon today.

The drinking water for Uki and Tyalgum is not affected.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bray park weir tweed shire council water restrictions

Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

The rescission motion was lodged by Crs Polgase, Allsop and Owen.

Truck rolls over at North Tumbulgum

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash in North Tumbulgum.

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash

Gold Coast Airport rejects concerns about ILS project

PLANS FOR ILS: Tweed Shire Council is calling for work to cease on the Instrument Landing System.

Tweed Shire Council is calling of an investigation into the project.

Police charge man over pub fight, target drink drivers

Police have been kept busy in the past week on the Tweed.

Pub assault charges and drink-driving blitz

Local Partners

'Vote yes for our human rights': Fingal couple says equality should be non-issue

Fingal Head couple urges residents to support marriage equality in upcoming postal survey

Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

Tweed roads set for makeover

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Rare Lifestyle Opportunity

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

Forget the over-inflated prices of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, this peaceful style abode, located in the exclusive enclave of Fingal Head, is much better value!

RARE GROUND FLOOR - RAINBOW BAY

2/7 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 2 1 1 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSEPCTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 12:00 - 12:30PM This ground floor apartment is located in a solid brick block of only 8 apartments is now ready for...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY AUGUST 25TH 4:30 - 5:00PM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause