Water tests at Coolangatta as creek goes under microscope

CONCERNS: Greens MP Adam Bandt with Lindy Smith and State Greens MLC Dawn Walker at the Cobaki Broadwater.

TESTING for toxic chemicals in waterways near Gold Coast Airport will now move to Coolangatta Creek after the first round of studies at Cobaki Broadwater showed health risks were low.

The Environment Protection Authority welcomed the news and said additional testing in coming months would provide locals with a better understanding of the problem.

"These results indicate that the potential impacts to commercial and recreational fishing in the Cobaki Broadwater are low,” EPA executive director Hazardous Incidents and Environmental Health Sarah Gardner said.

"However, the pending results of water and soil samples to the east of the airport and along Coolangatta Creek will help to establish the nature and extent of any PFAS contamination in the area,” Ms Gardner said.

"Ongoing monitoring by Airservices of the surface water, groundwater, sediments and soils around the site over the coming months will also help to complete the picture.”

Member for McPherson Karen Andrews said Airservices would commission a sampling program on the north-eastern side of the airport and test selected spear bores and areas along Coolangatta Creek.

The previous program checked PFAS levels in surface water, sediment and six edible seafood species in the Cobaki Broadwater.

The testing came after it was confirmed chemicals were seeping into soil and water at the airport site.

Cobaki Alliance spokeswoman Lindy Smith welcomed the results but said an ongoing testing program was the only way to provide a clear picture of the PFAS problem.

She said it was also important measures were put in place to contain the PFAS to the airport site.

Tugun Community Centre will host a community meeting about the issue today from 9am to 11.30am with Airservices and government departments in attendance.