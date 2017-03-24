27°
News

Water tests at Coolangatta as creek goes under microscope

Mitchell Crawley | 24th Mar 2017 2:32 PM
CONCERNS: Greens MP Adam Bandt with Lindy Smith and State Greens MLC Dawn Walker at the Cobaki Broadwater.
CONCERNS: Greens MP Adam Bandt with Lindy Smith and State Greens MLC Dawn Walker at the Cobaki Broadwater. Alina rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TESTING for toxic chemicals in waterways near Gold Coast Airport will now move to Coolangatta Creek after the first round of studies at Cobaki Broadwater showed health risks were low.

The Environment Protection Authority welcomed the news and said additional testing in coming months would provide locals with a better understanding of the problem.

"These results indicate that the potential impacts to commercial and recreational fishing in the Cobaki Broadwater are low,” EPA executive director Hazardous Incidents and Environmental Health Sarah Gardner said.

"However, the pending results of water and soil samples to the east of the airport and along Coolangatta Creek will help to establish the nature and extent of any PFAS contamination in the area,” Ms Gardner said.

"Ongoing monitoring by Airservices of the surface water, groundwater, sediments and soils around the site over the coming months will also help to complete the picture.”

Member for McPherson Karen Andrews said Airservices would commission a sampling program on the north-eastern side of the airport and test selected spear bores and areas along Coolangatta Creek.

The previous program checked PFAS levels in surface water, sediment and six edible seafood species in the Cobaki Broadwater.

The testing came after it was confirmed chemicals were seeping into soil and water at the airport site.

Cobaki Alliance spokeswoman Lindy Smith welcomed the results but said an ongoing testing program was the only way to provide a clear picture of the PFAS problem.

She said it was also important measures were put in place to contain the PFAS to the airport site.

Tugun Community Centre will host a community meeting about the issue today from 9am to 11.30am with Airservices and government departments in attendance.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  airservices australia cobaki broadwater coolangatta dawn walker epa greens karen andrews tugan

Seagulls look to big showing in NRL curtain-raiser

Seagulls look to big showing in NRL curtain-raiser

Seagulls to face Central Queensland at Cbus Stadium on Saturday night

Water tests at Coolangatta as creek goes under microscope

CONCERNS: Greens MP Adam Bandt with Lindy Smith and State Greens MLC Dawn Walker at the Cobaki Broadwater.

TESTING for toxic chemicals will now move to Coolangatta Creek.

Future of Banana Festival in question

BANANA SPLIT: Banana Jim leads the parade with the Banana Queens in tow during the 2015 Banana Festival.

Murwillumbah to lose 61-year-old festival.

New Tweed Police station nearly finished

The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is getting close to opening.

The station is set to open within months.

Local Partners

Future of Banana Festival in question

Rotary has decided to no longer run the much-loved festival.

New Tweed Police station nearly finished

The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is getting close to opening.

The station is set to open within months.

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Great photo... but what's with the seat?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses for strange magazine cover in toilet

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $440,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,495,000

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living...

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Auction

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH MARCH 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Refined Chirn Park Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 $425,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to own a property in the latest Hot Spot of Chirn Park. Ideal for investors, couples, singles, first home buyers, we present a...

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!