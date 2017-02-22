Waterfront luxury in Tweed

WITH its modern classic, open-plan design, this four-bedroom property sits on the banks of the largest of four canals in the Endless Summer Estate, Tweed Heads.

Seller Rob Howard says the property offers plenty of room for entertaining and provides an abundance of space for the whole family to enjoy.

"The house is very generous in all of its rooms, even the laundry is large,” Mr Howard said.

"There are five different areas throughout the house where you can sit and dine.”

This exquisite property offers the owner a luxurious lifestyle by the water, and is perfect for water sport enthusiasts to use the private lockable boat shed and boat ramp.

With an outdoor patio, a tropical garden retreat with built-in fish ponds and an alfresco under-cover lounge, the owner can enjoy easy access to the water's edge.

The expansive kitchen lends itself to easy access from the multiple entertainment areas, and provides plenty of bench and cupboard space.

The master suite is located on the water side of the property and offers a large ensuite and built-in robes.

The large double garage provides plenty of space for storage, and can even fit an extra car or two. Located within one of Tweed Coast's prestige residential locations, this property is only a short distance from schools, shopping centres, hospitals, Coolangatta beaches and the Gold Coast Airport.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Address: 14 The Mainbrace, Tweed Heads

Agent: Harcourts BMG Coolangatta, Michelle Topper M: 0400 362 639

Features: Waterfront living, river and ocean access

Price: Auction at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 11

Inspections: 6pm to 7pm Wednesday, February 22, 12pm to 1pm Saturday, February 25 and Sunday 26