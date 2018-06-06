Waterslides, schools and holiday homes on council's agenda

APPROVAL: Big 4 Caravan Park Manager Ian Beadel is awaiting council's approval for his plans to upgrade the waterslide at his Hastings Point park.

Scott Powick

Waterslide in park

TWEED Shire Council will decide whether to approve the assessment of an acoustic barrier design for the redevelopment of the waterslide playground at the North Star Holiday Resort, Hastings Point.

Council staff have recommended the application be approved to ensure a Land and Environment Court decision to support the application is upheld following a lengthy court battle between council and the applicant.

Council's original decision to reject the waterslide application was overturned by the LEC earlier this year, costing ratepayers approximately $155,661.

New primary school

THE New South Wales Department of Education has submitted a development application to Tweed Shire Council to make alterations to existing buildings at its King St site in Murwillumbah.

The site, which is currently used as a tutorial centre, would be redesigned to create a new primary school, referred to in the application as The Small School.

Council on Thursday will assess the application.

The school would accommodate 36 students.

More STHL fines

COUNCILLORS will determine whether appropriate legal action should be carried out against two separate short term holiday letting (STHL) operators.

Council has received new complaints against the two properties. STHL is currently prohibited in any R2 Low Density Residential area within the Tweed Shire.

Aboriginal heritage

THE draft Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan 2017 will be presented to council on Thursday.

The plan outlines matters related to rezoning, greenfield and subdivision raised during the extended community consultation.