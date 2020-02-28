Waves on the improvement at 1m

THIS week has brought some rain, some sun and a bit of swell.

North winds towards week's end turned E/SE, then E, bringing up a bit of rough, but rideable swell.

The weekend will see continuing SE winds due to an offshore trough, so the surf should improve.

This trough is expected to remain stationary into next week and that bodes well for surf potential. Persistent rips will haunt the beaches, though, so be very aware of that potential.

AGNES WATER TO COOLANGATTA

Saturday: Rising SW to SE (15-20 knots) winds will be best early on the beaches and later on the points. The wave size will vary, depending on location, but 1m (+/-) is expected. Clouds and showers are likely, along with steamy 28C heat. Gold Coasters will have similar winds with waves around the 1m-plus mark. Rain's a 60 per cent chance under partly cloudy skies and the top temp will be 29C.

Sunday: Light SW winds will turn SE early and get up to 15 knots in the morning. The afternoon will see some easing of the wind. Surf size will average 1m (+/-) again, depending upon location. Rain and a thunderstorm are possibilities at, say, a 60 per cent chance. The high will be 28C with humid conditions. On the Goldy, fresh S winds early will rise and swing to the SE, getting up to 20 knots in the latter morning. The wave size will be increasing - 1m-plus through the day - but only protected corners will have the goods.

There's a thin chance of a thunderstorm or showers but heat's a certainty at 29C.

TWEED HEADS TO COFFS HARBOUR

Saturday: Surfers in the Byron Shire will have early-morning onshores from the SE at 15-20 knots. The beaches, although having a good 1m-plus surf, will suffer from those winds. Head to the points and corners. The skies will have a few clouds, and rain or showers are a 70 per cent chance. The high temperature will be 27C. Coffs will have 1m (+/-) of wind swell, tending more south in the afternoon. Winds will be south early, tending SE to 15 knots later in the morning. Protected corners will be best. The high will be 27C and rain and a thunderstorm are a slim chance.

Sunday: Byron will have a good morning for the early risers with 1m-plus of mixed E/SE wind swell and clean conditions. Get cracking, though, as SE winds will fill in before noon, rising to 15 knots for the day. Points only then. The top temp will be 27C and rain, showers and thunderstorm are all a chance (if not a big one). A large south swell from well to the south of Coffs may start to leak surf into the mix on Sunday. If so, expect waves in the Coffs area to rise through the day to 1.5m. If not, the surf will be in the 1m-plus range. Wind-wise, expect light winds early tending to a sea breeze by noon - best for surfing early. Rain's unlikely but a thunderstorm remains possible with 28C highs and very humid conditions.

Next week has some potential as this trough off the coast is expected to be stationary, creating fresh SE winds for days.

A possible low is in the mix, too, if an upper trough slides over the surface feature. Watch the maps at http://www.bom.gov.au/australia/charts/4day_col.shtml

Disclaimer: This forecast is prepared the previous Thursday in order to satisfy newspaper production requirements. As conditions may change, it is always recommended that you take a good look before ever entering a surf zone.