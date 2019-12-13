Menu
Former deputy prime minister Wayne Swan was one of a number of people today appointed to boards for various State Government entities.
Wayne Swan lands plum taxpayer funded role

Domanii Cameron
13th Dec 2019 11:00 PM
FORMER deputy prime minister and the current Labor national president Wayne Swan has been handed a plum role funded by the Queensland taxpayer. 

Mr Swan, the former federal treasurer, has been named a director on the board of the State Government-owned corporation Stanwell.

He is one of several people who have been placed on boards for various State Government entities which were announced today by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

But the appointments have been slammed by Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander who accused the Government of "stacking" boards with "Labor cronies".

"Jackie Trad has proved once again she doesn't know right from wrong," Mr Mander said.

"Appointing Labor mates to taxpayer-funded gigs doesn't pass the pub test.

"This is brazen political cronyism."Laurene Hull, a former Labor Candidate for Solomon in the Northern Territory, was appointed to CleanCo's Board.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said government-owned corporations and statutory authorities played a vital role in providing a range of services across the state.

"From bulk water and reliable electricity supplies, to the management of ports, railways and investments, these agencies have impacts on the lives of the more than five million people living in Queensland," she said.

