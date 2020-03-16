'We are heartbroken': Fate of Bluesfest decided

Bluesfest will not go ahead over the Easter long weekend because of coronavirus measures.

BLUESFEST will not go ahead next month as the government continues to clamp down on large events as the coronavirus crisis intensifies.

Festival boss Peter Noble made the announcement on the Bluesfest Facebook page, telling fans the federal government's ban on mass gatherings and the strict new quarantine requirements for any international travellers sealing the fate of the Easter event.

"It is obvious we will not be on this Easter," Mr Noble wrote.

"We are heartbroken as we believe we were presenting one of the best ever bills of talent for you. I was in discussions right through last week with every headliner - they ALL said they're coming as long as nothing occurred to prevent them from doing so. That is the level of commitment that our artists have, and I am proud of that.

"I must now thank every one of you for supporting us. The emails and posts are deeply appreciated at this time.

"We are now working through how to move forward and to give you details. I thank you for allowing us enough time to get everything in place for the best possible outcome for everyone."

Ticket holders will need to wait for a further update on whether the event will be postponed, like other festivals including CMC Rocks and the Big Pineapple Music Festival, or if it will be cancelled for this year.