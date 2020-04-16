‘We're in the business of caring’: Cafe cooks for vulnerable

Brett Street CAFE supervisor Allan Gibson and his staff were kept busy with the civic centre opening on Friday. Picture: Supplied.

A TWEED enterprise cafe will do its best to cure hunger pains felt by the community's most vulnerable residents.

The team at Brett Street CAFE will cook about 150 subsidised meals each week for those under the My Aged Care Meal Services and National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Tweed Shire Council co-ordinator community services Joanne Watters said providing the service was vital for people with limited access to food.

"People may not be getting the assistance they normally receive due to the Queensland border being closed, family or friends not being able to visit, or being isolated," Ms Watters said.

"To make sure we're taking care of each other, we want to offer this support at this difficult time.

"We are in the business of caring and council's community services team already provides meals to eligible My Aged Care participants through Commonwealth Home Support Programme funding.

"Now we are expanding that service to support our community's needs at this time."

Ms Watters said Brett Street CAFE was still open for regular business but had reduced its opening hours due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Brett Street CAFE supervisor Allan Gibson with council’s co-ordinator community services Joanne Watters. Picture: Supplied.

"We now have the capacity and infrastructure to expand and offer an alternative service to meet a high demand during this crisis," she said.

She said the cafe would be offering convenient, fresh, chilled, ready-to-heat meals at an affordable or subsidised cost.

"There will be a variety of healthy, and delicious options available which will be cooked and prepared locally at the Brett Street CAFE by the cafe crew.

"Customers can order on the phone, at the cafe, or through our website and there will be options for payment and pick-up, and we are also looking at delivery and collection from drop-off points."

The cafe's open from 8.30 - 11.30am Monday to Thursday.

The cafe is serving takeaway coffee, light meals and snacks and accepts payment via card only.

Ms Watters said the team was ensuring the cafe was safe to visit by adhering to rigorous food safety and hygiene practices.

"We really appreciate the support of the community during this time and we hope this new meal service will provide some relief and assistance to people until we get to the other side of this ever- changing situation."

To view the Community Meals to Go menu, how to order and options for pick-up and delivery, visit brettstreetcafe.com.au or find out about other community services that are available at tweed.nsw.gov.au/CommunityServices