The Tweed community has battled two sets of floods, bushfires and a pandemic this year.
‘We can cope with anything’: Hope shines after horror year

Jessica Lamb
23rd Dec 2020 9:00 AM
AFTER the year that will be page marked in the history books with everything from natural disasters to lockdown, the North Coast’s community leaders have rallied with a positive Christmas message.

Following another blow just days before Christmas with Queensland’s border checkpoints reinstated causing family isolation, mass booking cancellations and traffic mayhem — our mayor, tourism boss and state MP share a message of hope.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest encouraged the close-knit community to check on their neighbours this Christmas.

He explained there are those who will be spending Christmas alone in the region after the horror year and simple gestures made all the difference.

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry added words of encouragement.

“We’ve been through a hell of a lot this year and it has shown us we can cope with anything,” she said.

“But we need to be as easy on ourselves as we can be, frankly its been a really hard year and I think this festive season is it important to take the time to enjoy the small things.

“I hope everyone has a safe holiday and makes the best of it because always remember there are people worse off than ourselves when we look to places in Europe.”

Tweed tourism company Brad Nardi explained the ‘atypical’ year had brought every challenge imaginable to businesses this year.

“We are seeing a sense of optimism and I am confident our tourism operators will approach the new year with a positive, incredible mindset,” he said.

Mr Nardi said he was looking forward to a refreshing new year with greener pastures and new opportunities.

