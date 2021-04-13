‘We could hear him screaming’: Mum relives son’s horror crash

A Gympie mother has described her agonising drive to the scene of her young son's horrific motorbike accident and her terror as she heard his screams over the phone as he slipped in and out of consciousness.

Warned of the seriousness of the accident, parents Amanda Mills and Peter Matthews said the 40-minute drive to their seven-year-old son Braxton Matthews felt like forever.

"Everything was running through my mind, my friend was constantly ringing saying we need you here," Ms Mills said.

"When Brax came out from being unconscious we could hear him screaming in the background. It was a 40 minute drive but it seemed 2.5 hours."

Braxton Matthews, 7, was injured in a horror motocross crash at Kenilworth on Saturday, April 3.

Brax, who had taken up motorbike riding 12 months earlier, was riding with his three siblings and family friends at the Parklands Motocross Park at Kenilworth when he was involved in a crash with other riders on April 3.

Ambulance crews rushed to the horrific scene along with Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight chopper and a Brisbane-based aircraft.

Ms Mills said when they arrived it was raining and muddy and she watched on as Brax was intubated before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Their "brave, loving" boy lay in a coma for three days and was treated for a fractured skull and eye socket and bruising.

A second boy, aged 13, was also flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with pelvic injuries.

Brax was given the all-clear to go home on Friday night after almost a week in hospital.

But Ms Mills said the journey was just beginning for Brax, who is still recovering from his brain injury and will not be able to return to school for at least three months.

"We're just taking it day by day," Ms Mills said.

"He has to be watched 24/7 as he still wakes up confused. He is on bed rest and sleeps a lot of the time. He can't go to school, or watch too much TV because we can't over stimulate his brain."

Ms Mills said the crash had left her family "broken".

But as well as the emotional toll, Ms Mills said her family were also grappling with financial stress after she put her subcontracting business on hold to care for Brax.

"Making sure Brax stays on track, that's my main priority at the moment. We've just got to take it day by day and hope he recovers," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and hopes to raise $10,000 to help with Brax's ongoing rehabilitation and trips back to Brisbane to visit doctors.

Ms Mills wished to thank everyone who had already donated and the people who had helped Brax at the scene.

"I would really love to thank emergency services and the people on scene and our family friends who were there," she said.

"They all did an amazing job, especially in the weather."

If you would like to help Braxton with his recovery, visit: gofundme.com

