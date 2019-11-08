Bushfire emergency warnings - urging residents to evacuate or seek shelter - have been issued for 14 areas in the state, as high temperatures and strong wind gusts spark flames in northern NSW.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has tweeted that the state had never seen so many fires at once.

"We have never had this many fires at emergency level," he said. "Flammability is ridiculous."

A picture posted on Facebook by Kelly-ann Oosterbeek, with the comment: "On our way to Sydney and stopped at Harrington for lunch ... this is what we found please pray for the people of this town — they are in imminent threat!"

Warnings have now been issued for fires at Bills Crossing Crowdy; Carrai Creek; Fortescue Creek; Gulf Rd, Torrington; Hillville; Jacobs Spur; Willi Willi; Kian Rd, Buckra Bendinni; Liberation Trail; Lindfield Park Rd, Port Macquarie; Woodford; Rumba Dump; Schultz Rd, Stockyard Flat; and Wandsworth.

THIS MORNING

It is an escalation of an emergency which earlier today saw three out-of-control fires spark emergency warnings as dry and windy conditions fanned huge flames on firefronts.

The NSW RFS issued the warnings on Friday morning for the fires at Gulf Rd, Torrington near Tenterfield; Hillville Rd, Hillville near Taree; and Bills Crossing in Crowdy.

The view down Crown St in Harrington, looking down towards Murray St, where there is a serious threat to property. Picture: Supplied

At 1.30pm, the Hillville fire had jumped the Pacific Hwy and was spreading quickly towards Rainbow Flat, Diamond Beach and Possum Brush.

The fire at Torrington, covering almost 18,000 hectares was burning to the west of Silent Grove Rd as firefighters battle the blaze ahead of worsening conditions predicted later in the day.

Smoke billows across the sky from

Firefighters are bracing for another difficult day as winds across NSW ramp up. Picture Nathan Edwards

The Hillville fire is blazing out of control across more than 1000ha and heading in an easterly direction towards several homes.

The fire at Bills Crossing, which hit emergency levels just before lunch, covers more than 2000ha and is being controlled but just metres from dozens of homes.

The Tenterfield fire is also burning in the path of nearby homes.

People in the areas of Torrington, Silent Grove, Wolfram Hill, Tungsten, Maids Valley and Mole River are being advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches. The fire at Hillville, on the NSW mid-north coast, is burning on the western side of the Pacific Highway, north of Possum Brush and south of Rainbow Flat as well as in the Talawahl Nature Reserve.

Rainbow Flat resident Betty Connery has her car packed and is ready to evacuate as the Hillville fire approaches her home.

She said there were a lot of properties in Possum Brush and Kiwarrak where the fire was currently burning.

Those people, including Mrs Connery, have been sent emergency text messages telling them to evacuate to Tuncurry.

Rainbow Flat resident Betty Connery’s photos

She was waiting to see if the fire heads closer to her as it had to jump the Pacific Hwy to reach her home.

"I am worried about it, I can see smoke but not fire yet," she said.

"When it started yesterday, it was 13km from where I am and it is getting closer now."

Mrs Connery has lived on her 70 hectare property for nearly 40 years and never seen fires like this.

"We had big fires two weeks ago when the fire was about 4km from where I am and we were just lucky the wind didn't come for us," she said.

"There have been massive fires everywhere for the past two weeks because it is so dry and we have had strong winds for months."



Gusty conditions continue to fan flames across the state with winds set to hit 80km/h in some parts and range from 30-45km/h in others.

Firefighters continue to battle up to 70 fires burning across the NSW mid-north coast while in Sydney, temperatures are set to hit 30C on Friday afternoon.

Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner of the Rural Fire Service told 2GB that residents near Hillville and Tenterfield should leave sooner rather than later with conditions set to worsen in the afternoon.

"The fire is starting to pick up. It really is starting to accelerate … Rainbow Flat is quite a populated area so we have a lot of concern there," he said.

"There will be horrendous conditions this afternoon so it's going to be tough for firefighters."

Sunrise over the Sydney Opera House. Temps are set to hot 30C today. Picture John Grainger

Gabrielle Woodhouse, duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said Friday's winds are set to ease in the evening and through the weekend before picking up again on Monday, sparking further fire warnings.

A fireman looks on as a fire burns bushland in Forster. Picture: AAP

The RFS has advised those who are in the area of Coates Trail and Road and Possum Brush and who plan to leave to leave now and head towards Tuncurry.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons on Friday said the bushfire danger across the state is "at the upper end of the scale" as strong westerly winds fan flames.

At midnight, 69 bush and grass fires continue to burn with 27 still yet to be contained. Total fire bans remain in place for parts of northern and eastern NSW today due to Extreme, Severe and Very High fire dangers forecast. This could prove challenging for firefighters #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/mwFKVoOfgt — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 7, 2019

Eight "watch and act" alerts are currently in place at Gum Scrub near Port Macquarie, Stockyard Flat, near Walcha, Rumba Dump near Taree and Liberation Trail, Muck Creek near Coffs Harbour, Washpool State Forest, Coombadjha, Old Glen Innes Rd, Newton Boyd and Fortescue Creek.

The Liberation Trail fire is currently burning across 7000ha out of control while the 3340ha Muck Creek blaze is being controlled.

"We need people to be absolutely prepared - we need them to be monitoring local radio, the (RFS) website," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

"The entire corner of northeast NSW is really vulnerable, simply because of the extraordinary fire behaviour and activity yesterday and overnight.

NSW Rural Fire Inspector Ben Shepherd said multiple fires would combine and continue to head east towards properties on the mid-coast.

"The focus will be from the mid-coast to the border and especially those ones we have got that are uncontained this morning," he said.

"It looks like it is going to be a problematic day as some of these will combine and continue burning east."

A water bombing helicopter drops water as bushfires continue to burn at Forster. Picture: AAP

The RFS said strong westerly winds were blowing dust across much of the state's northeast, and the Central Coast and Newcastle areas were likely to endure hazy conditions over the coming days.

"These strong winds are driving up fire dangers. Important today to stay up to date, review your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if threatened by fire," the RFS said on Twitter.

the fires near Forster. Picture: Jacki Peacock/Facebook

A water bombing helicopter is seen through a smoke haze in Forster on the NSW mid-north coast. Picture: AAP